Kent County Chamber of Commerce Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament Sponsored by Cross Street Realtors

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its Inaugural Golf Tournament, proudly sponsored by Cross Street Realtors. This highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, June 17th, at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club and is open to all golf enthusiasts in the community. The tournament will feature a scramble format, with registration beginning at 11:00 AM and a shotgun start at noon. Participants will enjoy a day of friendly competition, networking, and fun, with prizes awarded to the top teams and winners of various on-course contests.

“We’re thrilled to host our ﬁrst-ever golf tournament and bring together the local community for a day of sportsmanship and camaraderie,” said Sarah King, Executive Director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. “We are especially grateful to our generous sponsors, which helps make this event possible.”

In addition to our Title Sponsor, Cross Street Realtors, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our sponsors for their invaluable support:

Beverage Sponsor: The Peoples Bank

Beverage Cart Sponsors: Fleetwood Insurance Group and Gillespie Precast Golf Cart Sponsor: Biggs Fuel Company

Lunch Sponsor: The Gunston School

Reﬁll Station Sponsor: Chesapeake Bank and Trust Reception Sponsor: Washington College

Water Bottle Sponsor: David A. Bramble, Inc. Snack Sponsor: Kent School

Tee Sponsors: Avalon Energy Services, Biggs Fuel Company, BW Health Group, Connect Wealth, Cross Street Realtors, David A. Bramble, Inc., The Dixon Group, Fleetwood Insurance Group, Gillespie Precast, The Gunston School, Kent School, Mid-Atlantic Facility Services, The Peoples Bank, ThinkBig Networks, and Todd’s Sales/Rentals/Towing

Their contributions are vital in making this event a success and helping to support the Chamber’s mission of promoting economic growth and prosperity in Kent County.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a casual player, this tournament promises to be a memorable day for all participants. In addition to the competition, there will be opportunities for networking and socializing with fellow golfers and business leaders from across the county. To register for the tournament or for more information, please visit kentchamber.org/golftournament or contact Sarah King at [email protected].