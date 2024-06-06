Is America as Evolved as We Think We Are? By Maria Grant

Most Americans believe that we live in the most evolved country in the world. After spending two weeks in Europe, I beg to differ. Here’s why.

Research indicates that Europeans outlive Americans by an average of five years. Why is this so?

Europe has banned many additives and preservatives that Americans consume on a daily basis. In fact, Europeans take a much more cautious approach to food safety than their U.S. counterparts. One ingredient missing in European bread is potassium bromate which is a suspected carcinogen. Many U.S. food manufacturers use it in the form of fine crystals or powder to strengthen dough. Other chemical substances banned in Europe over health concerns but permitted in the US include Titanium dioxide, Brominated vegetable oil, Azodicarbonamide, and Propylparaben.

Studies show that chemically processed foods contain excess sugars, less fiber, and excessive amounts of trans fats.

The reason European bread tastes so much better than American bread is that it does not contain the fillers and preservatives that American bread does. Also, the flour often has a higher protein content, and the bread often undergoes longer fermentation periods which results in a crunchier, chewier, texture and more complex flavors.

Surprisingly, Europeans consume more alcohol on average than Americans do, but the alcohol tends to be more wine and beer as opposed to hard liquors such as vodka, scotch, gin, and bourbon. Many European wines are natural wines which means they are not irrigated, resulting in a lower sugar and alcohol content.

In Europe, food portions are smaller. A typical omelet in Europe is about a third the size of one in the U.S. Desserts have less sugar and are less than half the size of the typical U.S. dessert. No signs of “super-sizing” are evident. No giant Icees or 36-ounce drinks can be found. More food is made from scratch. So, food is fresher and less processed. Margarine is almost non-existent—instead, real butter takes its place. Americans eat substantially more fast food than Europeans do. Plus, the typical American diet contains more meat and more sugar. A surprising number of Europeans grow some of their own food which is also fresher and healthier.

European cities tend to be more walkable than American cities and so, in consequence, Europeans walk more. More Europeans use public transportation as opposed to the American habit of hopping in the car and driving to work and literally getting no exercise along the way. It sounds crazy, but there are a lot more steps throughout Europe which also offers natural exercise. (Speaking of steps, I applaud the U.S. for its regulations on bannisters and railings—Europe, not so much.) Europeans reduce their stress levels by taking longer, more leisurely lunch breaks which enables them to eat more slowly and quite frequently their lunches include fresh fruits and vegetables.

Europeans also have much more focus on community. They spend a lot of time cooking and dining with friends and families and less time carting their kids from one activity to another while eating fast food in the car.

I also noticed that Europeans seem to have a lot more pride in their work. The waiters were helpful and respectful. The store clerks were solicitous and knowledgeable. Sometimes when I am at a grocery store on the Eastern Shore, I encounter angry checkout clerks. And service in some Eastern Shore restaurants is somewhat poor, mostly, I believe, because of a shortage of staff.

I realize that I have made some massive generalizations in this article. I also realize that America has begun to take steps in the right direction. There has been a concerted effort to produce more organic food, more high-fiber bread, promote farmers’ markets, sell more grass-fed beef, etc. I am aware that some states (California, for example) have begun to ban some toxic substances. I also am aware that not all Europeans are healthy. I would argue, however, that I witnessed many more healthy practices there, and we Americans have a long way to go.

So, at the end of the day, am I ready to relocate to Europe? No, but the experience has caused me to take stock and make some changes. I plan to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables and consume less meat and sugar. I also plan to walk more and take the steps whenever possible.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.” In America, let’s admit that some of our so-called “evolved” ways may, in fact, be just the opposite. It may be time to examine our lifestyles and regroup. Or perhaps Thoreau said it best, when he advised Americans to “Simplify, simplify, simplify.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the Federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, gardening, piano, kayaking, biking, and nature.