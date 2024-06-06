House of the Week: Country Living in Kennedyville

Kennedyville is one of Kent County’s quaint and small communities and is located equidistant from both Chestertown and Galena. The unincorporated and census-designated place’s main use is residential and contains single-family homes, many of which were built primarily between 1870 and 1930. Several properties are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Vistas of the large tracts of farmland surround the residential area and create a peaceful and tranquil setting.

Today’s featured property began its life as “The Spencer House” and is a very fine example of the Queen Anne style of architecture. Two towering trees camouflage the house from the street and give the wrap-around front porch privacy. The gravel driveway continues to the detached two-car garage beyond the solid fencing. Brick pavers in a herringbone pattern add additional texture and lead to the front door.

The house’s gable wings project from the compact footprint and I especially admired how the cornice boards project beyond the face of the eaves to end with a curved decorative profile. The gable wings above the bay wall projections below create a very pleasing massing and the gables’ pediments are accented by the half-moon windows below the roof ridges.

The deep front porch is covered by a low slope roof that is accented by a low gable to emphasize the entry to the house. I admired how the three-bay porch’s columns frame the vistas to the side area of the porch, the main floor bay wall projection and the front door and accent window. The height of the accent window’s sill accommodates the landing of the stairs beyond. The slender balustrade ends at two newel posts that reminded me of chess pieces. The classic color palette of light siding, white trim and the welcoming red of the front door create great curb appeal.

At some time the house was expanded to the rear of the property to contain a mud room, full bath and a multipurpose room at the main floor and a bedroom above. At the end of the wrap-around porch, an accessible ramp leads to the hardscape by the driveway. The addition included a one-story screened porch with steps to the yard that is enclosed by solid wall fencing. Past the gate in the fencing, the gravel drive ends at the detached garage with a workshop above.

The front door opens into a welcoming space and I breathed a sigh of relief that the wood newel posts, balustrade, paneling and edging around the stair opening had not been painted so their darker color could complement the lighter refinished original oak floors. I admired the original five-panel door and the two accent windows; the front window with its insert of colored glass and the other window with its diamond shape for a touch of whimsy. The furnishings of the wood chest for boots and wellies and the muted earth tones of the rug were perfect finishing touches.

A wide wall opening trimmed with molding and rosettes at the corners opens up the vista from the foyer to the living room. The bay projection provides diagonal views of the landscape from the wide and tall windows. There is also a fireplace placed on the diagonal wall between the foyer’s wide wall opening and the pair of French doors leading from the living room to the dining area. Several pieces of free-standing wood furniture contain books and the sofa at the bay window wall with its reading lamp beckons one to relax with a good book. The soft aqua walls, muted pattern of the large rug and the neutral colors of the furnishings create a serene space.

Adjacent to the living room are the open-plan dining, family room, and kitchen area. The dining area is centered on another bay wall projection with a wide picture window between single operable units. The antique Hoosier cabinet is now a stylish hutch for storing table settings and serving pieces.

The wrap-around sofa and the glass-topped coffee table with its simple metal frame defines the sitting area opposite a fireplace. The wall opening next to the sofa creates a circulation space throughout the house and divides the sitting-dining area from the kitchen.

The kitchen is also accessed by a wall opening to the foyer. The kitchen’s earth tones of the light wood cabinets, wooden bar stool seats, granite countertops and the wood floor are accented by the stainless steel of the appliances. The tops of the upper cabinets become shelf space for display or decorative items.

Behind the kitchen-family room-dining area, the room at the rear of the house is currently furnished as an office. With the adjacent fully accessible bath, it could become a main floor primary ensuite. At the side of the room is another stair to the second floor. The wide double-unit window overlooks the screened porch and the landscaping beyond.

The screened porch is accessed through the mud room and its low-maintenance materials including Trex flooring. The spacious size of the porch can accommodate both seating and dining areas for warm weather relaxing, with views of the rear and side lawns’ landscaping. The dark color of the screened panels’ framing disappears into the landscape and the access door for the family pet to exercise in the large fenced yard keeps him/her fit and trim.

From the second floor, sunlight pours into the stairwell and the exterior wall becomes a gallery space for family photographs. The ledge over the landing below becomes a shelf for pottery and plants.

The second floor contains three bedrooms, two baths and the laundry. Both the front bedroom and this primary bedroom are located over the two rooms on the main floor that have exterior bay-shaped walls. The primary bedroom also has a corner fireplace. This spacious room is filled with light from the wall of windows and the depth of the room can easily accommodate both sleeping and sitting areas.

The primary bath’s white walls and floors contrast with the darker walls above the white beadboard perimeter walls. I especially liked how the top of the bead board wainscot aligns with the middle of the window frame. The glass enclosure of the shower maintains the spatial volume of the space and the vintage claw foot tub is right at home in its original location, well positioned for one’s leaning back while soaking and enjoying the view through the trees. An antique chest of drawers now has a new life as a stylish lavatory cabinet.

The room at the rear of the second floor is a restful space for guests with deep aqua walls and quilted coverlets for the beds that complement the wall color. The double-unit window overlooks the rear yard and the garage.

The stairs in the foyer access the third floor that offers myriad possibilities. With a half bath and a cozy custom bed built into a dormer’s half-moon window, this large open space could become an office, game room/teen space, studio, workout room or another guest bedroom.

This home’s remarkable renovation in 2012 was carefully planned and executed with meticulous care and craftsmanship to preserve this historic home’s charming character including refinished original oak hardwood floors, moldings, pocket doors, five-panel interior doors and bay window walls, combined with Restoration Hardware period fixtures and high-end modern amenities. The wonderful outdoor rooms of the wrap-around front porch and the screened porch at the rear of the house are bonuses, as is the third floor open space and basement for storage. The bonus for me is that the Amtrak station at Wilmington, DE is less than an hour away so one could enjoy this peaceful haven in the country and get away for weekends in Philly or New York City!

For more information about this property, contact Joseph Ciganek with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate, 410-778-0330 (o), 410-708-3924 (c),or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing visit www.joeyciganekproperties.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by True Place, (301) 972-3201, www.go.truplace.com.

Historical map from the Historical Society of Kent County’s website