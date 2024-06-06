Benedictine Awarded What’s Up? Media’s Best Nonprofit Eastern Shore 2024

Benedictine has been awarded the 2024 Best Nonprofit Organization Eastern Shore by What’s Up? Media for a second year in a row. The awards are selected by What’s Up? Media’s annual reader’s poll and Benedictine was chosen for this coveted honor amongst more than 300 nonprofits in the Eastern Shore region.

Benedictine will be recognized along with all the Best of Eastern Shore, Best of Annapolis and Best of Central Maryland winners at the annual Best Of Party held in Annapolis on June 11th. This event celebrates the best of the region’s restaurants, businesses, and professional services in a variety of categories. All the winners will be will also be featured in the June issue of What’s Up? Eastern Shore, What’s Up? Annapolis, and What’s Up? Central Maryland.

For more information on Benedictine’s programs and services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer, at 410 634 2292 or [email protected]. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 375 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.