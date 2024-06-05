UM Shore Regional Health, Talbot County Health Department Partner to Offer Free Safe Sitter® Program in June and October

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is hosting free upcoming Safe Sitter® courses in partnership with the Talbot County Health Department. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

The courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, and Saturday, October 19, at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Health Education Center, 219 South Washington Street. This program will be taught by UM SRH Women and Children’s Department skilled nurses and offered to children ages 11 to 13.

The course is designed to prepare students to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting other children. The instructor-led class is taught using games and role-playing exercises so that students can practice rescue skills. The Talbot County Health Department is providing a grant to cover costs in full for the first 50 students who enroll.

Participants in the program can expect to learn safety skills, including how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies; child care skills, such as tips to manage behavior that will help sitters stay in control of themselves and the children in their care; first aid and rescue skills, including CPR and choking rescue; and life and business skills to help sitters screen potential childcare jobs, discuss fees and greet employers.

To register for the course, email Gladys Peeples at [email protected]. Early registration is encouraged, as class size is limited. For questions, call Stephanie Blades at 410-822-1000, ext. 5234. Additional Safe Sitter dates will be offered in 2025.

