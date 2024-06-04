Summer Starts at RiverArts

It’s June! June—June—June! That iconic chorus from Carousel announces that Summer is bustin’ out all over, and Chestertown RiverArts is ready to help you enjoy the sweet days ahead.

Starting with First Friday, June 7, the Main Gallery on High Street will burst into bloom with floral themed art works complimented by fresh flower arrangements from members of the All Seasons Garden Club of Chestertown. Drop in from 5 to 7 pm to enjoy a first look at the opening reception. And don’t forget to vote for the People’s Choice award.

Also on First Friday will be the live drawing to decide the winner of RiverArts Raffle — a Paul Reed Smith acoustic guitar package worth $1150. Tickets at $5 each have been on sale for several months but it’s not too late to get yours — they will be on sale at the Gallery right up to the drawing time. Proceeds benefit community arts programs.

Saturday, June 8, RiverArts Clay Studio will hold its ever popular “Empty Bowls” pottery sale under a tent at the Farmers Market. Empty Bowls is an international movement sponsored by potters who sell their handmade bowls with the reminder that although your bowl may be full, food insecurity is everywhere. All funds taken in at the sale are donated to the Kent County Food Pantry.

KidSPOT Saturdays continue with free fun and hands-on learning for ages two to twelve with an accompanying adult. 9 am-Noon. In addition, 8 fun-filled summer art camps for creative kids will be starting in June and run through July. Check RiverArts website for all the details.

Sunday, June 9, from 1-2:30pm, come to the Feline Festival on High Street where RiverArts will have cat-inspired crafts for kids and adults — make your own cat toys from recycled materials.

A quick look at new classes starting in June: Feel for Steel June 1; Beginner-Plus Clay June 4; Beginner Pottery Wheel June 5; Intro to Woodburning June 15; The Art of Smartphone Flower Photography June 17; Watercolor for Beginners June 19. It’s not too late to sign up for most classes.

In June tickets go on sale for the 5th Annual Reimagined Runway Gala set for Saturday, August 3, at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club. It features a wild fashion show of creations made from recycled and repurposed items by artists. A fund-raiser that could only be imagined by RiverArts!

And don’t forget Father’s Day, June 16. RiverArts Gallery and Store may have just the right gift for Dads who appreciate local, handmade art and craft. Gift certificates available.

RiverArts Main Gallery, Store and KidSPOT are at 315 High Street, Chestertown, in the breezeway. The Clay Studio is at 200 High Street. Get more info about all the June events at chestertownriverarts.com or 410-778-6300.