CBMM to host Bronze Casting Workshop on June 20-23

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Shipyard is offering guests the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of casting metal during a Bronze Casting Workshop on June 20-23.

Running 9am-4pm each day, the hands-on workshop will focus on casting bronze and aluminum using the traditional green sand technique under the direction of Christian Benefiel, a visiting master, sculptor, and Director of Welding and Fabrication at Chesapeake College.

Over the four days, participants will learn the intricacies of making patterns out of various materials, packing the sand molds, working the furnace, pouring molten metal, and the proper cleanup of their cast pieces.

Participants can choose what they cast, with the option to create art, boat hardware, and more. Afterward, they get to take these custom-made pieces home.

The cost for this Apprentice for a Day program is $650, with a 20% discount for CBMM members, and includes all required tools and materials. Get more information and register at cbmm.org/BronzeCasting2024.

To access the CBMM member discount for the Bronze Casting Workshop and become part of the Chesapeake story, purchase a membership today by visiting cbmm.org/memberships or contacting Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].