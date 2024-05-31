Philosophy Over Coffee and the Future of Community News Keep Minds Engaged This June at Washington College

As summer kicks off, Washington College is hosting a few events to keep inquisitive minds engaged. All events listed are open to the public.

“Get Your Fill of Philosophy over Coffee at the Socrates Café

Finding opportunities for unhurried, face-to-face discussion of life’s big questions can be challenging in today’s hyper-noisy, technology-driven world. Drawing on the Socratic tradition of lively, open-ended inquiry, Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) Socrates Café is a forum for exploring questions that do not have easy right-or-wrong answers. There are no assigned readings, and each session’s topic is selected by those in attendance. The only prerequisite for participation is a willingness to listen respectfully as others share their thoughts and experiences. The café get together takes place on June 11 at 10 a.m. More info available here.

WC-ALL’s June Learn@Lunch discusses the “Future of Community Newspapers”

Trish McGee, founder and editor of the Evening Enterprise newspaper, will headline Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) June Learn@Lunch event. McGee will discuss the current state of community news and how she carries on the family tradition of reporting the news in Kent County, Maryland. A Washington College graduate, McGee proudly represents the fourth generation of her family to write for a newspaper in Chestertown where her family’s history with local reporting dates back to 1893. The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at noon in Hynson Lounge on Washington College’s campus. See here for info and tickets.

Propose a Course to the Academy of Lifelong Learning

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) encourages members of the public to become a course instructor. The Academy is now accepting proposals for new courses through July 1. WC-ALL offers intellectually stimulating courses and educational programs to the regional public, inviting participants to expand their academic horizons and join a community of lifelong learners. All age groups are invited to enjoy classes, which are taught by community volunteers and members of the Washington College faculty with expertise in a variety of areas. Teaching with WC-ALL is a wonderful and enriching way to share your special area of knowledge or passion for a subject with a community of lifelong learners in a friendly, fully accessible setting on Washington College’s beautiful campus in Chestertown. Courses are also available over Zoom in some instances. Those who may have interest in proposing and teaching a new course are invited to submit their proposals via an online form. More info,requirements and the form can be found here.

A map detailing campus locations can be found here: https://www.washcoll.edu/about/campus-map.php