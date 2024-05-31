Chestertown Flasback: A Century-Old Fountain

A minor departure this week: Instead of a historic image, a contemporary look at a historic subject. The fountain pictured here is the only one of Memorial Park’s monuments dedicated to an individual, George B. Wescott, whose daughter, Chestertown resident Harriet L. Hill donated it in memory of her father. It was dedicated on August 8, 1900. The fountain features a large basin on the street-facing side at an appropriate height for thirsty horses with a smaller basin facing the park for people. At one time, it also had a ground-level water station for cats and dogs. The fountain is no longer in use and the spigots have been removed. Images courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

