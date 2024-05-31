The central telephone exchange was at 203 High Street in Cambridge from 1896 to 1913. It was moved to the northeast corner of Cedar and Pine Streets in the 1930s.
Cambridge Time Machine: Time to Go to the Telephone Exchange on High Street
