An Enjoyable and Important White House Story by Craig Fuller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During my time in the White House, one of the really bright lights on the staff was a young woman who handled administrative details. That woman, Anita McBride, served in three presidential administrations and became the chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush during her time in the White House. She is now director of the First Ladies Initiative at American University, School of Public Affairs.

Just a few days ago, I had the good fortune to speak with Anita about her new book, Remember the First Ladies , and her mission to improve our understanding of the role of America’s First Ladies.

From her unique perspective and with a total commitment to the important role of First Ladies, Anita speaks and writes as no one else can about the exceptional role played by these remarkable individuals. Arriving without specific responsibilities, the First Ladies find and define their own missions.

Here in Easton, we are in for a real treat as Anita McBride is coming to discuss all of this at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 26th, when she will be at The Ebenezer Theater to discuss the book. All who attend will come away with a new appreciation for the contributions made by the women who have served in this role.

For further details and to purchase a ticket for the event (which includes a book), click here

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and running public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore and publishes DECADE SEVEN on Substack.