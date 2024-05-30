The Bay Country Chorus Brings Barbershop Harmony to the Heart of Maryland

The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Since 1995 the chorus has been entertaining throughout the mid-shore of Maryland. Our performances are mostly at senior living facilities, nursing homes, and venues where residents are in rehab or dealing with dementia. Most of these special residents are unable to get out and enjoy live music. Quite simply we bring the music to them.

Recently the chorus gave a special performance at Talbot Hospice. We sang several songs at several locations in the facility. The residents and staff were appreciative of our performance. We feel it added a little sunshine to their day.

The chorus meets on Monday evenings beginning at 6 pm at the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brooklets Ave in Easton. Men and women of all ages who may be interested in singing four-part harmony are invited to drop in. For further information about the chorus please call John Crovo at 410-820-4761.