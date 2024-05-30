Studio B Art Gallery Continues the Celebration of Spring with Extended “Flourish” Exhibit

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the extension of its spring exhibit, “Flourish: a Celebration of Spring,” inviting art enthusiasts to revel in the beauty of the season for an extended period.

Following the overwhelming response to the vibrant energy and captivating artworks of “Flourish,” Studio B Art Gallery has decided to continue the celebration of springtime. The exhibit has captivated visitors with its diverse array of artworks capturing the essence of renewal, growth, and rejuvenation.

The extended exhibit will provide art enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience the season’s vibrancy and renewal through a diverse collection of artworks. The exhibit includes a special collaboration with six distinguished artists – Lani Browning, Christine Drewyer, Lynn Goldstein, Crystal Moll, Chris Rapa, and Jean Schwartz. These talented individuals, all esteemed members of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the exhibition.

“We are thrilled to extend the celebration of spring with our ‘Flourish’ exhibit,” remarked Betty Huang, owner of Studio B Art Gallery. “The response from our community has been overwhelmingly supportive and we are excited to continue showcasing our acclaimed guest artists.”

In addition to the extended exhibit, Studio B Art Gallery has exciting plans for this summer, including a special focus on water-themed artwork. As part of the gallery’s commitment to artistic enrichment, renowned artist Bernie Dellario will conduct a still-life demonstration in the gallery on Tuesday, July 16. Save the date with more information to come on that and other exclusive events scheduled at the gallery this summer.

“Flourish: a Celebration of Spring” will continue to enchant visitors at Studio B Art Gallery throughout the extended spring season. For more information about the exhibit and upcoming events, including the developing summer schedule, visit www.studiobartgallery.com, @studiobartgallery on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.