House of the Week: “Fenwick’s Folly”, circa 1890

When I drove up to this charming property in Neavitt, it reminded me of my late sister’s house in East Hampton, Long Island. The wood shake shingles that have escaped the indignity of being painted and have instead been allowed to weather to a warm gray, the white trim, double hung windows and a simple front porch is a classic Long Island look. The light green half-French door is the perfect finishing touch.

The property is perpendicular to the street with brick hardscape creating space for parking two cars that narrows to become brick sidewalks to the front and side doors. At the corner of the side elevation facing the street, I noticed a plaque that read “Fenwick’s Folly”, circa 1890. I heard a dog barking so I followed the sound and entered by the side door where the Owner, and her dog Fenwick welcomed me to begin my tour.

The one-story addition of the sunroom/kitchen has long wrap-around windows at the sunroom and higher windows at the kitchen. Stone pavers from the parking area lead to the recessed porch’s French doors that is a secondary entrance. The roof of the addition is a fabulous outdoor room and offers panoramic views of the landscape. I would be tempted to add a screened porch to the deck that would be another great warm weather area for relaxing.

The house’s rectangular footprint and two-story massing have been enhanced by both the one-story sunroom/kitchen addition and a small shed-roofed side entry. Sliding doors at the kitchen side of the addition lead to a step down to the brick hardscape that expands to create a terrace. This spot overlooking the landscaping surrounding the rear lawn is perfect for al-fresco dining with an umbrella for shade. The shed roofed room’s full French door at the other side of the house is on axis to the meandering path through to the beautifully landscaped rear yard to a cozy renovated shed.

The shed’s low sloped roof, weathered siding and tall shrubbery camouflages this diminutive space and invites discovery. The shed is currently furnished as a guest bedroom but its other uses could include an office, studio, or teen gathering spot.

The broad expanse of lawn is Fenwick’s exercise area but it could also be a great spot for croquet, my fave lawn sport. As I walked around this verdant oasis encircled by mature trees I marveled at the beauty of the planting areas. The Owner told me she had planned the landscaping herself and I responded that she had missed her calling for she has great innate talent for landscape design. It would have been easy to linger in her creation but the house’s interiors awaited me.

This time I went around to the front door which opens opposite the stairs between the living room and the den. Direct sunlight pours into the space from three windows, one of which is the front window. I noted how the window stretches to the underside of the ceiling to maximize the light that is reflected by the glossy white shiplap ceiling and the white walls. The plantation shutters are the most stylish choice for controlling sunlight and privacy as needed. The beautiful rug in subtle shades of blue and cream anchors the white upholstered furniture with accents of wood in the chest and the tall cupboard. The placement of the mirrors against the chimney and above the sofa are additional “windows” that add to the transparency of the room.

The white colors of the ceiling, walls, and furnishings make the living room seem larger than it is with the texture of the white ceiling floating above the beautiful wood floors. The wide wall opening with pocket French doors leads to the sunroom.

Sunrooms and screened porches are usually my fave rooms in the homes I feature and this elegant sunroom is a delightful space. The white shiplap of both the ceiling and interior wall reflect the light from the tall windows that bring the outdoors inside. The soft colors of the fabrics and the blue and white accent pieces create a serene space for relaxation. Since the room is long, it could be divided into sitting and dining areas.

From the corner writing desk and chair, one can enjoy diagonal views of the landscape through the wrap-around windows. The thin metal etagere with glass shelves continues the transparency and the blue and white ceramic pots of plants adds color. Another pair of pocket French doors leads to the adjacent kitchen.

From the sunroom, the kitchen unfolds into a galley and island arrangement between the sliding doors to the terrace. The high windows over the sink area provide sunlight and privacy from the neighbor’s driveway close to the side yard. The shiplap wainscot, large farmer’s sink, white cabinetry, and the island with additional work space appealed to this cook. I especially liked the stylish breakfast area of the tray table and stools below the mirror that reflects the view from the high windows and how the beautiful wood flooring stands out against the room’s white color scheme.

Looking toward the sunroom from the kitchen, another wooden tray table is a mini-bar below the artwork that adorns the wall space and adds color. I loved the long vista from the kitchen that continues through the door and windows in the sunroom to the landscape beyond.

Hinged French doors lead from the kitchen to the den with its exterior door to the terrace. Since there are a living room and a sunroom for sitting areas, if I were lucky to live here, I would furnish this space as a dining room. My sideboard would fit under the artwork and my antique round table and chairs would be perfectly scaled for this room. Once again, I admired the placement of a mirror on the side wall as another “window”.

The second floor contains two bedrooms and one bath off the hall that connects the rooms. The primary bedroom is located at the front corner of the house and is a confection in white with accents of the warm wood floors and the wood chest. The white headboard disappears into the white shiplap wall to add another layer of texture and the shamrocks on a white background of the bedding and the cushioned bench add subtle color along with the artwork.

The guest bedroom is located at the other corner of the second floor. The open pattern of the off-white rattan daybed allows the sunlight from the window to fully penetrate the space. The different species and shades of wood in the floor and chest of drawers contrasts with the white walls and ceiling.

I ended my tour enjoying the breezes across the fabulous deck above the sunroom/kitchen areas below-a fitting coda to this remarkable cottage in the picturesque village of Neavitt. From the deck, I savored the beautiful layout of the colorful gardens that meander around the perimeter of the rear yard. The view soothed my soul and was a peaceful respite from my work day. This fully renovated house has the feel of a Long Island summer cottage but its sophisticated interiors that blend shiplap with French Bergere chairs are more city than country-Brava to the Owner whose talent for both interior design and landscaping created this haven in a small village close to St. Michaels’ shops and restaurants.

For more information about this property, contact Joan Wetmore with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, 410-673-3344 (o), 410-924-2432 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir/eng, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by True Place, (301) 972-3201, www.go.truplace.com.