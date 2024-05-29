SIRSY is a Pop, Rock, Soul Duo that Sounds Like a Whole Band

On Saturday, June 15 the Mainstay is thrilled to welcome the pop, rock, and soul duo SIRSY.

SIRSY calls Upstate New York home, but has toured for a living for 15 years, and they still perform 250 shows each year all over the US and Canada. (They’ve played in every state, except Alaska!). They average about 60,000 miles per year on the road in their little white van “Axl”. They have been called “the little band with the big sound” by the Boston Globe. The South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival Blog says “SIRSY is not simply a two-piece band, the sound they make is a head scratching WOW!”

SIRSY’s charismatic vocalist/ drummer Melanie Krahmer plays the drum kit standing up, and also plays bass on a keyboard with her drumstick while throwing in a few mean flute solos. She has “one of the most powerful and flexible voices you’ll ever hear” (Albany Times Union). Guitarist Rich Libutti plays a road worn and well-loved Rickenbacker guitar through a pedal board full of vintage effects, and takes turns playing bass on a pedalboard with his feet. Somehow these two multi-instrumentalists manage to sound like a full band. Their energetic show varies from acoustic to electric, and often includes stories from the road, laughter, dance parties, and even Rich’s nerdy Star Wars jokes.

SIRSY has shared stages with: Grace Potter, Maroon 5, Train, Cheap Trick, the Spindoctors, Collective Soul, Brandi Carlile, the Adam Ezra Group, and many more. Their song ‘Cannonball’ was featured in Showtime’s hit tv show “Shameless”. Sirsy’s songs have also been featured on PBS, HBO, and MTV.

As one music critic put it, “Sirsy never delivers anything short of a show you never want to end.”

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.