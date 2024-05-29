Del Puppo Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care at Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. (May 28, 2024) – University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care at Centreville recently welcomed Jamie Del Puppo, MSN, RN, CRNP, as a nurse practitioner. Most recently, Del Puppo served as a nurse clinician in the medical-surgical oncology inpatient unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Del Puppo earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

To make an appointment with Del Puppo, call 410-758-4432.

UM SMG is part of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

