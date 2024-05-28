Navigating the System for Special Needs Children: A Chat with the Arc’s Sarah Pease

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sarah Pease, the assistant director of Children, Youth, and Families at the Arc Central Chesapeake Region, has a decade of experience as a special needs teacher. And that particular skill set has been indispensable as she assumed her current role as a family navigator for the organization. Her job is to work with parents of special needs children to help them find the critically important resources they need, ranging from physical and mental health, education, and housing needs.

In our continued series with the Arc, the Spy sat down with Sarah recently to understand the unique challenges and the rewarding success stories that come with her work to fulfill the Arc’s special mission.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Arc Central Chesapeake Region programs please go here.