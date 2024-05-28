MENU

Sections

More

May 28, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Highlights

Navigating the System for Special Needs Children: A Chat with the Arc’s Sarah Pease

by Leave a Comment

Share

Sarah Pease, the assistant director of Children, Youth, and Families at the Arc Central Chesapeake Region, has a decade of experience as a special needs teacher. And that particular skill set has been indispensable as she assumed her current role as a family navigator for the organization. Her job is to work with parents of special needs children to help them find the critically important resources they need, ranging from physical and mental health, education, and housing needs.

In our continued series with the Arc, the Spy sat down with Sarah recently to understand the unique challenges and the rewarding success stories that come with her work to fulfill the Arc’s special mission.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Arc Central Chesapeake Region programs please go here.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *