Benedictine Awards Prestigious Sr. Jeannette Award to 29 Year Veteran of the Organization

Benedictine celebrated the winner and all the nominees of the distinguished Sister Jeannette Award during its annual Staff Appreciation Celebration. The award was established in 2012 by the Benedictine Board of Directors in honor of Sister Jeannette, who served as Benedictine’s leader for over 30 years. The annual award recognizes an employee who exemplifies Benedictine’s values of dignity, integrity, collaboration, and excellence.

This year’s Sister Jeannette Award was given to Nancy Morris, School Case Management Supervisor, who has been with Benedictine for 29 years. Nancy is known for her welcoming personality, words of encouragement, and the incredible support that she provides her team. She is instrumental in program decisions, policy development, and dealing with challenging situations all while being positive. The board, staff, and families all appreciate her dedication to Benedictine.

“The Sister Jeannette award is a highlight of our staff celebration event. We celebrate those that go above and beyond in making a difference in the lives of the students and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. The nominees exhibit the best of Benedictine and it is an honor to be nominated by their peers for this prestigious award,” commented Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director.

The nominees included Katie Fitzhugh, School Teacher; Latonya White, Adult Services Day Direct Support Professional; Stephanie Franklin, Assistant Principal; Danielle Poore, School Transition Coordinator & Team Leader; Dale Murray, Education Assistant; Karen Pritchett, Adult Services House Counselor; and Nancy Morris, School Case Management Supervisor.

Part of the evening’s festivities included launching Benedictine’s updated Mission, Vision and Values. The update was a collaboration between the Board of Directors, senior leadership team and staff. Mission: Supporting children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Vision: To be the premiere educator and service provider promoting growth, independence, and empowerment in children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities while fostering access to their community. Values: Dignity – Demonstrating compassion and respecting the inherent value and worth in each person. Integrity – To be honest and fair while making ethical, transparent, and well-intended decisions. Collaboration – Working toward a common goal and building relationships utilizing communication, trust, and accountability. Excellence: A commitment to offering high quality services through creativity, determination, and continuous improvement.

For more information about Benedictine, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at [email protected] / 410 634 2292.

###

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 375 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.