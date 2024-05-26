Wye River Upper School Recognizes Nine Graduates

Wye River Upper School celebrated nine graduates during the 2024 Commencement Ceremony inside the school’s main campus at the Centreville Armory. Lydia Antonelli, Luke Blackiston, Avery Clawson, John Corley, Alex Faranetta, Trent Hudson, Davin Martin, Bridon Lucas, and Collins Rhoe received diplomas from Head of School Stephanie Folarin, Assistant Head of School Nicole Sophocles, and Board Chair Nikki Williams. Macyn Poag, Wye River Upper School Class of 2020, shared an alumni address. Director of Maryland Park Services Ranger Angela Crenshaw delivered the commencement address for the Class of 2024, urging students to trust their instincts and to be true to their authentic selves as they face important decisions. Ranger Crenshaw described her previous work with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park as instrumental in shaping her personal and professional values and is guided by Tubman’s values of selflessness, bravery, and humility. “As a Maryland Park Ranger, I lead with my heart forward, just like Ms. Tubman and her team of supporters on the underground railroad. If you can, I suggest you do the same.” Graduates will attend the University of Central Florida for aerospace engineering, St. Mary’s of Maryland Honors College, A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland College Park, Washington College, Maine Maritime Academy, and McDaniel College. Other graduates will enter the United States Marine Corps, work for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and pursue a career as a Yamaha Certified Mechanic for the marine industry.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent upper school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences in grades 8 to 12. Located in Centreville, MD, Wye River is approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, contact [email protected] or call 443-262-8267.