Waterfowl Festival Announces 2024 Perry Scholarship Winners

Waterfowl Festival, Inc. awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships this spring to 14 of its student volunteers – affectionately known as “Ducksitters.” The 2024 William A. Perry Scholarship recipients are Bree Haufe, Billy Haufe, Cole Paradine, Jack TownsendJoshua Sherwood, Caeden Harrison, Charles Kaminskas, Robert Norbury, Ashton Milhollan, Pippa Milhollan, Brian Milhollan, Catherine Cronan.

Each student received awards this year totalling $2000 in recognition of their exceptional service to the Waterfowl Festival throughout the year. Involvement in the festival supports the children’s education in the conservation space, and it is hoped that their experiences will create future opportunities for them to step up as environmental stewards as they continue their education and lives. The Ducksitter program has been a part of the festival for decades and is a beloved tradition open to all local students.

The Perry Scholarships were established in 1997 in honor of Bill Perry, one of the Waterfowl Festival’s founders. The awards are available to students who volunteer their time to the Festival either at the event or throughout the year.

Proceeds from the Festival’s well-loved Cocktail Decoy Auction, organized each year by the Perry family, fund the scholarships. Miniature carvings are donated by artists and auctioned off during the Premier Night Party, to be held this year on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The 53rd Annual Waterfowl Festival will be held in Easton Nov. 8,9,10, 2024. Want to be a 2024 Ducksitter? Please contact the Waterfowl Festival office at 410-822-4567 or visit our website, www.waterfowlfestival.org.

About the Waterfowl Festival: Located in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region known for its stunning landscapes and abundant waterfowl populations, the Waterfowl Festival has grown to be a cherished tradition, attracting visitors from across the nation and around the globe. Its commitment to conservation, community, and cultural enrichment makes it a vital event for anyone interested in preserving our natural world for future generations. For more information, please visit WaterfowlFestval.org.