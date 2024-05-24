Spy Art Minute: OERDY at Out of the Fire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy has repeatedly noted over the years that one of the best and most exciting art galleries on the Eastern Shore masquerades as a restaurant. And that continues to be true of Out of the Fire after moving to Washington Avenue last year.

In this case, OOTF is showing in the front room the artwork by German artist OERDY. With an extraordinary backstory of being an East German who attempted to escape to Western Berlin before the wall came down, served time in jail for his failed attempt, and then became one of the recently united Germany’s most respected journalists, Erdmann Hummel took on the name of OERDY for his second life as an artist.

While two paintings on display are portraits of journalists he worked with who have been important witnesses to the Russian war against Ukraine, OREDY has used the power and independence of the zebra as a fitting metaphor for the brave souls caught in war and those attempting to tell their stories.

Information and opening times can be found here for Out of the Fire.