Kevin Fitzgerald Points of Departure II at Troika Gallery

Points of Departure II, a Troika Gallery exhibit featuring new oil landscape paintings by artist Kevin Fitzgerald opens on June 7, 2024, during First Friday. Meet the artist from 5 to 8 pm with an artist Q & A at 7 pm.

Fitzgerald’s paintings are highly sought after and known for their timeless and ethereal quality. Kevin has a great reverence for the land and sea and fully expresses it in his tonalist paintings characterized by neutral hues, muted atmospheric tones, and mystery. “Be brief, use the least to say the most. To gain the particular is to lose the infinite. Painting is a solitary communication and strives to go beyond words,” Fitzgerald comments.

Inspired by French mid-19th-century romantic landscape painters, Fitzgerald’s paintings are evocative and spiritual. His fields of color are both suggestions and subtle depictions.

Kevin studied with Raoul Middleman at the Maryland Institute College of Art and pursued his M.F.A., under a full fellowship at George Washington University. An educator and painter, his work is collected by a former president, known celebrities, and private collectors both here and abroad.



Art by all of the Troika Artists is on display with new work constantly refreshing the gallery’s exhibition spaces. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings, and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika Gallery which features The Finest of Fine Art.

Troika Gallery, 9 South Harrison Street, is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,11 am to 6 pm, or by appointment. For more information, visit troikagallery.com Kevin Fitzgerald, Points of Departure II runs through July 29, 2024.