For All Seasons Offers LOVE146 Facilitator Training On Prevention of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sex Exploitation of Children

For All Seasons’ Center for Learning is pleased to offer “Not a Number: Facilitator Certification Training” developed by Love146 on June 4 – 6, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at Anchor Church in Easton, Maryland. This interactive five-module prevention curriculum is designed to teach youth how to make safe choices and protect themselves from human trafficking and exploitation through information, critical thinking, and skill development.

According to Susan Ahlstrom, Human Trafficking Regional Navigator at For All Seasons, “The program integrates a holistic view of the issue by focusing on respect, empathy, individual strengths, and the relationship between personal and societal pressures that create or increase vulnerabilities. Through open conversations, engaging activities, the use of media, and opportunities for disclosures, participants find ways to move beyond awareness to behavioral change. Participants will also learn through the curriculum how to help youth identify and utilize healthy support systems that may decrease their vulnerabilities.”

The training is open to 20 mental health/youth service professionals and is designed to equip professionals to implement the “Not a Number” curriculum. The training includes training on human trafficking and commercial sex exploitation of children, modeling of “Not a Number” modules; coaching on facilitation techniques with diverse settings and appropriate response to disclosures; and “Not a Number” participant teach back. This training program is supported by funding from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy.

To attend the training, the participant’s agency will be required to sign a curriculum licensing agreement with Love146, good for one year. After the training, participants who have completed the training will be certified to implement “Not a Number” through their respective agency licenses. Each participant’s agency must pay an annual licensing renewal fee to continue using the curriculum ($125 per trainer).

The cost is $750 (a $1,275 VALUE) and includes 21 CEUs. To register, contact Desiree Lakey at [email protected]. For further information, visit [email protected].

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.