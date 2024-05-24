Chestertown Flashback

For this Memorial Day weekend—better known in these parts as Tea Party weekend—an undated photograph from an early re-enactment, perhaps even the first iteration of the Tea Party festival and commemoration in 1968. Let us know if you recognize any of these be-wigged fellows. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

While the original Chestertown Tea Party’s story likely lies somewhere on the blurry border between fact and legend, the spirit of colonial Chestertown remains entwined with the town’s identity, with the Tea Party its most iconic expression. This year’s festival marks the 250th anniversary of the events of 1774. The Bordley History center will host musicians Annie and Ridley Enslow for “songs of liberty” and stories from the American Revolutionary War era at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, May 25.