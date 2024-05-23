Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Announces 2024 Legacy Award Recipients

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is delighted to announce the 2024 Legacy Award Recipients, honoring exceptional individuals who have significantly contributed to sustaining the Orchestra and providing resources to support their continued success and growth.

The first of the prestigious awards was presented to Mary Lou Tietz during the MSO’s Gala on Saturday, May 4th, at the Restaurant at Lighthouse Sound, just outside of Ocean City, Maryland. Mary Lou Tietz, who has dedicated 15 years to the MSO as a grant writer and fundraiser, was recognized for her unparalleled contributions to securing essential funding and organizing vital fundraising activities for the Orchestra. General Manager Dane Krich presented Mary Lou Tietz with the Legacy Award plaque, highlighting her critical role in sustaining the Orchestra’s mission and ensuring its continued excellence.

“Mary Lou Tietz’s unwavering commitment and expertise in fundraising have been instrumental in the MSO’s success. Her dedication has allowed us to continue bringing world-class music to our community,” said Dane Krich during the award presentation.

Following this, on Sunday, May 19th, after the Ensemble Series concert at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland, the MSO honored Jocelyn and George Eysymontt with the Legacy Award. The award recognized their generous and ongoing support of the MSO. The celebration included a special dinner in their honor at the Academy Art Museum, where the couple’s contributions to the Orchestra were warmly acknowledged.

“Jocelyn and George Eysymontt’s generosity and support has been and continues to be vital to the MSO. Myself and the entire board of directors, our staff and the orchestra members are so very grateful for their unwavering commitment to classical music performance in our community,” expressed MSO Board President,Jeffrey Parker, during the event.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra extends its heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Mary Lou Tietz and Jocelyn and George Eysymontt for their remarkable support and dedication. Their legacy is a testament to the power of community and the enduring impact of the arts.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.