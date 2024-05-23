City of Cambridge and CWDI Agree to Use Mediator to Resolve Issues

The ongoing dispute between the City of Cambridge and Cambridge Waterfront Development Incorporated (CWDI) took a significant turn recently. Yesterday, Richard Zeidman, a CWDI board member whom the city had insisted should resign, stepped down from his position.

Equally noteworthy is that both parties have agreed to submit their issues to arbitration. This decision was confirmed after a CWDI meeting, where Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout provided WHCP with an update on the situation.

“We are going to be going into mediation to address all of these issues,” Mayor Rideout stated. He emphasized the importance of including the change in the articles of incorporation in the mediation to resolve all matters of controversy simultaneously.

When asked about the sudden move towards mediation, Mayor Rideout mentioned that the lawyers suggested it, and he agreed, recognizing the necessity of mediation to resolve the ongoing issues.

Mayor Rideout, a retired judge, expressed cautious optimism about the mediation process. He believes that resolving these issues is crucial for the betterment of Cambridge, anticipating that the development will benefit the city and its citizens.

The mediator, a retired judge with expertise in real estate, has been identified and is trusted by both CWDI’s and the city’s legal counsel.

As a result of these developments, the city’s plans to modify the charter that established CWD I have been put on hold. Both parties will request the judge overseeing the lawsuits and counter-lawsuits to stay those proceedings as they move into arbitration.

This agreement marks a pivotal step towards resolving the long-standing dispute, with hopes that it will lead to a positive outcome for the future development of Cambridge’s waterfront.