Tidewater Camera Club July Meeting Scheduled for July 1, 7:00 pm

Tidewater Camera Club July Meeting July 1, 7:00 pm

July 1, 7:00 pm Tidewater Camera Club Speaker meeting at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Easton Md.

David Blecman will speak on “10 Things to Strive for in Your Photography”. During this informative discussion, David will touch on what you should be striving to perfect in your photographic creations, including, but not limited to, great compositions, atmosphere, storytelling, humor, and much more. All are invited, this is an in-person meeting, and members may join with Zoom.

David Blecman, a member of the Professional Photographers of America, started his photographic career back in 1978 fresh out of high school. He is now an award-winning, internationally recognized photographer and instructor, having taught on three continents and in over a dozen countries. His work covers a range of commercial, hospitality, and educational clients, as well as numerous political, musical, and acting celebrities. David teaches and mentors photographers, models, and makeup artists. His mentoring programs for photographers and commercial models continue to grow in popularity.

More information about the club is available on our website at www.tidewatercameraclub.org