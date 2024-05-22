The St. Michaels Community Center Grand Re-Opening

Two years ago, the fundraising campaign for the St. Michaels Community Center began with a reception at the Neavitt home of architect Mark McInturff FAIA. Mark explained his design through a model that showed how skillfully he had transformed a former lumberyard into a renovated facility that would fulfill the needs of the community.

This week, that goal was realized by the ribbon cutting ceremony. The celebration began at 11:00 before a crowd of SMCC staff, Board Members, the Design/Construction team and the public stakeholders. Before the ribbon cutting, SMCC Chair Lori Morris, Executive Director Patrick Rofe, SMCC Vice-Chair Langley Shook and Senator Johnny Mautz spoke briefly about the long road from model to building.

Other people who had made significant contributions were recognized, including former SMCC Board Chair Karen Shook, who became a de-facto Project Manager, Tracy and Scott Wagner, whose financial contribution was the largest private gift to the fundraising campaign, Benson Harper of Harper Construction and Landscape Designer Jan Kirsh for her pro-bono design of the welcoming plaza and installation services for the seating and planting.

After the ceremony, everyone was invited to tour the building. Staff offices are located at part of the upper level, which maximizes the lower level space for a multi-purpose room, large commercial kitchen, restrooms, and classrooms. The Community Café and Pantry have returned to the building from their temporary locations. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. for eat-in, take-out or delivery.

The SMCC is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you missed the tour, click on this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6etEoBP-AM and prepare to be amazed!