Marc Castelli: Chasing the Silver exhibition at Carla Massoni Gallery

MARC CASTELLI

Chasing the Silver

40 (or so) Years of Painting Racing Sails

June 7 – August 7, 2024

113 South Cross Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

Opening Reception – June First Friday – June 7, 5-8 pm

Artist Talks –

Saturday, June 8, 12 noon

Sunday, June 9, 12 noon

July First Friday – July 5, 5-8 pm

Set sail with us on a visual voyage spanning 40 (or so)years, as we celebrate the passion, dedication, and camaraderie that define the world of sail racing as captured by renowned artist Marc Castelli. Sailing enthusiasts and Castelli collectors alike will be transported to the heart of the action through this stunning exhibition.

Massoni Art’s Castelli exhibition, opening in June, presents an opportunity to widen the lens on subjects that Marc has painted during his long career. Chasing the Silver is the first time such a collection has been gathered from Marc’s personal portfolio for exhibition. This retrospective features watercolors of major world yachting events from over the last 40 years.

Showcased will be paintings, pen and inks, posters, cartoons, and prints featuring the America’s Cup challenges and defenses from 1987 to the last traditional monohull America’s Cup in 2006, as well as the Whitbread races in 1997-98, the sea trials and starts for the Global Challenges 2004-05, the 2006 Soling World Championship, the Star Boat World Championship 2016, and the USNA’s Kennedy Cup Regatta and the J-Class Yachts Regatta 2015.

For Castelli, this exhibition represents not only four decades of races but four decades of friendships, travel and the unexpected joy found in their connections. Reminiscing on his trip to Auckland Castelli shares “Such events draw many disparate types of people. At times many syndicates would find spots for sponsors on the photoboats. I met a lady whose company made the yarns which were used as rot line to bundle spinnakers for Dennis Conner’s Stars and Stripes challenge. I shared a boat with James Spithill’s father and eventually gave him a painting of the Steak and Kidney 87 challenger which was skippered by his son in that regatta.”

Marc’s work is in the collections of yacht clubs around the world and of renowned sailors – including Dennis Conner, Jon Wright, Paul Cayard, Mick Atkins, Guy Gurney, John North, and Dan North.

Marc gives special thanks to Jon Wright for his help in curating this exhibition.

In addition to the work on loan and memorabilia, over 25 original watercolors will be available for purchase.

Castelli’s Annual One Man Exhibition – Merroir – is scheduled for October 24-November 24, 2024.

Chasing the Silver will be on exhibit in the 113 South Cross Street gallery. Hours during the show are Wednesday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 12 – 3pm.

We are happy to open our galleries to you outside of our regular hours.

Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.

Upcoming Exhibition:

June / High Street

Michael Kahn – Sailing Into Summer

June 15 – July 14

Also featuring Katherine Cox – Coupling/Uncoupling

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.