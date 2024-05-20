Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday! Guess the Picture

Can you guess what is pictured below?

The answer to last week’s mystery is black cherry, Prunus serotina, pictured below:

The wood of the black cherry tree is highly prized for its durability and beautiful reddish-brown hue. Craftsmen and furniture makers appreciate its workability and fine finish. Renowned for its straight grain and beautiful natural luster, this timber is often used to create high-quality furniture, cabinets, and intricate woodcraft.

When crushed, black cherry leaves emit a distinct almond scent.

The fruit of the black cherry is held in an elongated cluster and ripens to a purple-black color. The cherries are consumed by at least 33 species. They also serve as a source of nectar for pollinators and as a host plant for the larvae of several butterfly species. Small mammals also snack on the berries.

Tart when eaten fresh, the cherries become the star ingredient in jams, pies.