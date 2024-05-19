Letter to the Editor: Who Did It?

Throughout history, we search for answers, understanding, and perhaps truth.

We even had games which searched for truth. Remember Clue, the board game from the late 1940’s? Who did it, where was it done, and how was it done? Was it Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum or Mrs. Peacock; did it happen in the kitchen; did they use a candlestick? The purpose of this board game was to work together and focus on searching for the truth by asking questions and following the clues. You won the game by discovering and telling the truth. The truth-teller won!

Sadly, standing up and accepting responsibility does not seem to be a valued trait.

Did the wife of a Supreme Court justice fly the flag upside down at their home?

Did the Senator’s wife keep him in the dark on financial matters, like bribery?

Did a Representative not know campaign money was being diverted for personal use- because his wife manages personal and campaign finances?

Who did it? Why, she did.

Oh, please, give me a break.

Robin Stricoff

Easton