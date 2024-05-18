Historical Society Presents 4th Annual Roger D. Brown Scholarship Awarded to Vagelis Ananiadis

Kent County High School senior Vagelis Ananiadis has been drawn to the stories that history has to share since childhood, when he would spend long car trips listening to the “Stories of the World” audio curriculum. He took every history class he could in high school, and wrote his college essay about his interest in history. Thanks to his passion and hard work, his teachers selected Ananiadis to receive the Roger D. Brown Scholarship, awarded by the Historical Society of Kent County each year to a graduating Kent County High School senior for excellence in history. He plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Lynchburg in the fall.

The Historical Society established the award in honor of Roger D. Brown, who served for over 30 years as the society’s treasurer. Brown was a mainstay in many Kent County organizations including the Lions, the Optimists, the Rotary, and the UM Chester River Health Foundation. Mr. Brown’s wife, Phyllis Brown, presented the award, which includes a scholarship of $500, a plaque, and a Historical Society membership, in a ceremony at the Bordley History Center on Friday, May 17. Historical Society Board President Barbara Jorgenson, and other members and directors of the society were in attendance to congratulate Ananiadis and wish him well on his new adventures. A plate engraved with Ananiadis’ name has been added to the permanent plaque at the Bordley History Center recognizing previous years’ recipients.

The Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown houses the Historical Society’s research library and its museum and shop, whose regular hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm, and First Fridays from 5 pm to 7 pm. The museum and shop will be extended hours on Saturday, May 25 for the Chestertown Tea Party to host Colonial music duo Annie and Ridley Enslow for music in the museum at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

The Historical Society offers a welcoming community to all and invites the public to visit the Bordley History Center, attend events, and consider getting involved as a member or a volunteer. Membership benefits include unlimited use of the Genealogy and Research Library (by appointment), a discount on books in the museum gift shop, and invitations to members-only events, among others. A donation of $25 is recommended for individual memberships, and $40 for families. Student memberships are always free. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or email [email protected] for more information.

Lead photo: Vagelis Ananiadis with his parents and Phyllis Brown