Adkins Arboretum Happy Mystery Saturday

The answer to last week’s mystery is the common pawpaw, Amsinia triloba, pictured below:

Pawpaw is a common understory tree of hardwood forests found in 25 states in the eastern US. They prefer deep, rich, fertile soils of river-bottom lands.

Pawpaw flowers have both male and female reproduction parts, but they are not self-pollinating. Pawpaws require pollen from another, genetically different tree to achieve pollination and fruiting. Bees show no interest in pawpaw flowers, so the task of pollination is left to passive and indifferent species of flies and beetles. The burgundy colored, six-petaled flowers are borne singly in leaf axils in early spring before the leaves emerge.

Pawpaw fruit is the largest edible tree fruit native to the United States. The tropical flavor appeals to small animals – such as raccoons, opossums, birds – and humans.

Pawpaw fruit is an excellent food source that is high in carbohydrates. It exceeds apple, peach, and grape in most vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and food energy values. The fruit has a custard-like consistency and is best eaten with a spoon.