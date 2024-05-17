Gunston’s Athletic Hall of Fame Welcomes Eleanora ’11 & Olivia ’13 Keene

The Gunston School is proud to announce the induction of two remarkable athletes, Eleanora Keene ’11 and Olivia Keene ’13, into the Gunston Athletic Hall of Fame. Eleanora, a true sports star, distinguished herself in field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse during her time at Gunston. As a four-year letter winner and team captain in each sport, Eleanora demonstrated exceptional leadership and skill. In field hockey, she was part of the 2008 ESIAC Tournament Champions and earned multiple ESIAC All-Conference honors. In basketball, Eleanora’s achievements include the prestigious ESIAC Team Sportsmanship Award and the Gunston Defensive Most Valuable Player (MVP) title. In lacrosse, her talent shone bright; she was named to the All-Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Association and All-Capital Area Lacrosse League and was honored as the CALL MVP. Eleanora continued her athletic journey at Guilford College, where she set numerous school records, including career ground balls, draw controls, and caused turnovers. She was named the Best Female Athlete at Guilford College in 2015.

Olivia Keene ’13, another exceptional athlete, left an indelible mark on Gunston’s sports legacy. Olivia’s dedication and skill were evident in field hockey, basketball, and lacrosse. As a four-year letter winner and team captain, Olivia led by example, earning multiple ESIAC All-Conference honors and MVP titles. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding her lacrosse team to two conference championships. She was also named Gunston’s Class of 2013 valedictorian before continuing her athletic journey at Puget Sound, where she broke the school’s single-season scoring record and earned multiple accolades, including All-Northwest Conference First Team. Additionally, both Keene sisters won the Anita Gruss Student Athlete-Award during their time at Gunston.

“We are beyond honored to be here,” said Eleanora who gave a combined speech with her sister Olivia, “to be received with so much excitement, respect, and love is so touching and a true testament to The Gunston School’s ability to nurture and support its students, past, present and future. […] Being a part of a team gave us the tools and confidence for self discovery, which is not an easy journey for anyone, but through sports, we learned how to lead, how to recognize strength in others and ourselves, the importance of diversity, how to handle pressure, loss and disappointment, and how to have an open dialogue with our bodies.”

The Keene sisters both now reside in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Eleanora is an oil and watercolor artist and owner of The Desert and The Sea. Olivia is an instructor for both Atlantic Challenge USA and for the National Outdoor Leadership School. She is also an artist and designs jewelry.

“I’ve come to appreciate the concept of legacy,” said Head of School John Lewis. “The traditions and values you pass along to others who come behind you. Tonight’s Hall of Fame inductees, Eleanora and Olivia Keene were the heart and soul of Gunston women’s athletics. They were great players; they were great leaders; they were great teammates; they were enormous fun to watch; they hung banners; and they passed along a tradition of athletic excellence that every student-athlete in this audience has inherited. Gunston owes them a debt of gratitude for the example they set, and the flame they passed along.”

The Gunston School Athletics Program has 20 interscholastic teams, as well as several recreational athletic offerings. Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.