May 17, 2024

Chestertown Flashback: Kent County Horse Show

 In honor of this weekend’s 149th running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, here is a dramatic moment from a Kent County horse show, in an undated photograph from the Historical Society’s collections. Let us know if you recognize the rider, the horse, or the event!

The Bordley History Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can browse the shop, view the exhibitions, and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.

