Fracassi Receives Golden Anchor Award

Described as an integral part of Kent County Public Schools’ special education team, teacher Cheryl Fracassi was honored Monday, May 6 with the Golden Anchor Award.

The Golden Anchor is presented by the Kent County Board of Education each month to staff members or groups of school employees who exemplify the system’s mission and core values.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion led the May 6 award presentation, saying Fracassi has received multiple nominations this year.

“Her dedication to not only her work and team, but to all students has been nothing short of exceptional,” Hushion read from one nomination letter.

Fracassi is a teacher at Kent County Middle School, where Principal Mark Buckel said she goes above and beyond for students.

“What she does for kids is just phenomenal,” Buckel said. “She’s going to do what needs to be done no matter what.”

Dr. Wendy Keen, supervisor of special education for Kent County Public Schools, said Fracassi also ensures that the necessary reporting for students receiving services gets done.

“She has definitely kept the train on the track for special education,” Buckel agreed.