Saturday In The Park June 8

“People dancing, people laughing, a man selling ice cream…”. You guessed it, the third annual community celebration, Saturday In The Park , inspired by the song of the same name, is here again. On Saturday June 8th at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, MD we will be entertained by all day live music performed by your favorite local musicians and lawn games for all to participate in. We kick off the day with a guided kayak tour of Radcliffe Creek from 10-12 departing from the kayak launch at Wilmer Park (or Marina launch site). Bring your own kayak or rent one on site. Full activities begin at 12. Chief Dixon of the Chestertown Police Dept has graciously offered to volunteer one of his staff to be in the Dunk Tank. Who doesn’t want to dunk a cop? Lt. Linz was volunteered last year.

Music will kick-off at the main stage while volleyball, cornhole, bocce, and other field games start up. (Just walk up and start playing.) Phoenix Martial Arts & Fitness, YMCA, and other organizations will offer free programs for everyone. There will also be opportunities to learn various forms of creative arts as well as purchasing finished art works. And then there is the music. “People talking, really smiling A man playing guitar, And singing for us all.” Although field activities wind down at 5, music will continue on until 7.

Did I forget to mention the National Music Festival? They will have performances next door at the Washington College Boathouse and will work closely with us this year in providing musical learning opportunities for children with their Instrument Petting Zoo, in conjunction with our event. And of course, there is the food. Food truck vendors will provide delicious culinary options for all to enjoy. The Girl Scouts will be selling cotton candy and snow cones, and, as always, free popcorn provided by the Recreation Commission. “I’ve been waiting such a long time for Saturday…..Can you dig it?” Please join us for Saturday In The Park, on June 8th: Kayaking 10-12, Music 12-7, Activities 12-5. Volunteers to make this a success are greatly appreciated and welcomed. Facebook: Chestertown Recreation Commission [email protected]