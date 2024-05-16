House of the Week: Boulevard Beauty

North Fork is the only boulevard in the Easton Village neighborhood and this charming home is ideally situated on one side of the boulevard between two trees that frame the house. The five-bay house is set high enough for privacy but not so high as to discourage interaction with neighbors on their daily strolls. The exterior color palette of pale green cementitious siding with white trim, the darker color of the low slope roof over the front porch, and the attention paid to scale, proportion, and detailing create great curb appeal.

As I walked up the steps to the front porch, I first admired the porch’s depth, unlike so many shallow ones I have seen that have no room for chairs and circulation. This porch is a true outdoor room and the wide front door with its heron knocker, full glass sidelights and full transom separate spaces for sitting and dining. I also admired how the tall windows stretch up to the underside of the ceiling’s trim with an extra layer of trim above the windows’ headers.

When the Owner opened the door to welcome me, I realized this was the first time I had seen this house model with its two-room wide, four-room deep plan with a direct open vista from the front door to the rear door of the screened porch beyond. I especially liked how the wall planes step back to recede into the distance and how the column supporting dropped beams with moldings defines the edge of the dining area at the foyer. The beautiful wood floors below the bright white ceiling flow throughout the floor plan.

On one side of the foyer is the elegant dining room, with the table and Chippendale chairs anchored by an Oriental rug whose earth colors complement the color of the wood floor. The tall windows filter sunlight into the room from the front porch and the plantation shutters can be tilted to adjust the privacy level desired. As I walked past the “U” shaped stairs to the second floor, I noted the landing window that casts direct sunlight below.

On the other side of the foyer is a multi-purpose room that could be a parlor or study as it is currently furnished. The wide closet would support any option and by infilling the wall to the foyer with pocket French doors, this space could also become a guest bedroom. I admired how the color and pattern of the rug complement the dining room rug’s design.

The foyer’s center hall ends at the open plan kitchen-breakfast-family room-screened porch. The kitchen’s tray ceiling adds both extra height and a surface for recessed task lighting. I admired how the short side walls at the kitchen’s “L” shaped perimeter enclose the cabinetry on one side and create a recess for the R/F on the other side for a sleek look. The wide and long island with its accent of black cabinetry has a recessed area for the two bar-height chairs.

The line of cabinetry on the wall opposite the island becomes a convenient buffet for entertaining with extra storage below and the wall is decorated with photographs and art from the Owners’ travels. I could not agree more with the lettering over the upper cabinets that proclaims “Family-laugh-love-live”. The kitchen’s interior design of white cabinets and backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances certainly pleased this cook and the amber color of the island’s pendant lighting complemented the space’s earth tones.

The wide double window unit defines the breakfast area and offers a tranquil view of the side garden to the privacy fence beyond. The round table encourages conversation and can be expanded for guests as needed for informal meals.

The family room-screened porch is a delightful indoor-outdoor space. The family room’s bright white ceiling and wall color accentuate the 12-foot ceiling height and the rear wall’s French door, two long windows and full-height transoms filter sunlight into the room. On either side of the fireplace, built-in millwork in a mix of cabinets below open shelving provides ample space for family photographs, books, and displays.

From the rear wall of the family room, the vista to the front door unfolds like a kaleidoscope, framed by the wide wall opening between the family room and the kitchen. I admired how the contractor had enhanced the house’s simple rectangular form by the sequence of ceiling changes in height, from the 9-foot ceilings in the foyer/office/dining room and the primary suite to the 10-foot ceiling in the kitchen/breakfast room, ending in the dramatic 12-foot ceiling in the great room/screened porch. Tray ceilings and moldings provided additional architectural character throughout the house.

The family room’s 12 foot ceiling extends into the delightful screened porch with its light and airy feel from the wrap-around screened panels. The arrangement of the screened panels’ framing creates large “picture windows” for tranquil views of the side and rear garden areas. Since the rear wall of the porch faces west, shades at this wall can be lowered against glare or excessive heat. The striped rug and rattan furnishings create an inviting warm weather sitting room.

From the screened porch, steps lead down to the garden and to the hardscaped terrace shaded by a large umbrella. At the rear of the property is an alley to access the garage and parking for guest cars in the driveway.

On the other side of the center hall behind the front study, is a full bath, laundry, primary ensuite and the garage. The bedroom’s pale aqua wall color is very soothing and the room’s spacious size accommodates both the sleeping and sitting areas.

The bath’s galley layout works well with the dual vanity including a sit-down area opposite the toilet compartment and the shower with its glass door opposite the tub. Windows over the tub provide direct sunlight and the window in the toilet compartment has a filter over the glass for privacy.

The second floor contains guest bedrooms, a hall bath and an unfinished storage room. Two of the bedrooms are located at the front corners of the house so both rooms have two windows on each exterior wall for abundant sunlight. Blue and yellow are complementary colors on the color wheel and this charming bedroom would please any guest. I especially liked how the pale yellow walls highlighted the white iron bedframes, blue striped bedskirts, white quilts, blue blanket and the blue and yellow accent pillows.

As an architect, it is always a pleasure to tour a house that was built to the highest level of construction as this house that was built by one of Easton’s premier builders. The open floor plan from the front door to the rear wall of the screened porch has abundant sunlight from the numerous front, rear and side windows and the changes in ceiling heights makes each space unique. The variety of delightful outdoor rooms from the spacious front porch, the large rear screened porch and the hardscaped terrace with an umbrella for shade beckon one to relax to the sound of birds and the fragrance of the garden’s flowers. All this and an irresistible location close to downtown Easton’s amenities and the Marlborough shopping areas!

For more information about this property, contact Janet Larson at Benson & Mangold Real Estate, 410-822-6665 (o), 410-310-1797 (c), or [email protected]. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.shoremove.com , www.bensonandmangold.com “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Construction: Keith Prettyman, 410-820-4358 www.prettymanconstructioninc.com

