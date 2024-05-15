MENU

May 15, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

1C Commerce

People for Change Coalition and Mid-Shore Regional Council Announce 2024 Summer Career Enrichment Program

Students in grades 6-9 from Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, like those shown here from last year’s program, are eligible to apply for the 2024 Summer Career Enrichment Program scheduled for July 8-August 1 at Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg. The program is sponsored by the People for Change Coalition and brings together a team of specialized instructors to help bridge the digital divide and offer a college-level curriculum in a supportive environment. Learn more about the program by calling 301-772-1552 or emailing [email protected].

The People for Change Coalition is now accepting applications for its 2024 Summer Career Enrichment Program scheduled for July 8-August 1 at Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg. Students in grades 6-9 from Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties are eligible to apply.

Now in its fourth year, this free program empowers participants with skills crucial for the digital age. Students delve into fields and cutting-edge technologies that traditionally lack exposure in rural settings. Class topics include app development, robotics, drone operation, cybersecurity, healthcare, animation, chess, media arts, and video design.

By bringing together a team of talented and nurturing instructors who specialize in various trades, the program aims to bridge the digital divide and offer a college-level curriculum in a supportive environment.

“The program ignites the potential of young minds and paves the way for future success with innovative curriculum and limitless opportunities,” says Business Development Director Jerry McLaurin. “We are building a community of students on Maryland’s Eastern Shore who typically don’t have access to this type of technology.”

The program not only focuses on technical skills but also emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. Through hands-on projects, interactive workshops, and mentorship sessions, students will both acquire knowledge and develop essential life skills that are invaluable for personal and professional success.

The Summer Career Enrichment Program is offered in partnership with Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot County Public School systems and is supported by more than 20 organizations including the Mid-Shore Regional Council.

The People for Change Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equity, access, and opportunity for underserved communities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the coalition works to address systemic barriers and create pathways to success for all.

To learn more about the program and how to enroll, call 301-772-1552 or email [email protected].

