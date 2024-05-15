Kent County Honors Dr. Karen Couch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A celebration was held last week at Chester River Yacht Club to honor the career of retiring Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch.

Speakers at Dr. Couch’s retirement celebration were Dan Divilio, Joseph Goetz, Dr. Michal Harvey, Pastor Leon Frison, Tracey Williams, Joseph Wheeler, Ron and Courtney Couch, and Dr. Couch.

A musical performance by the Kent County High School Jazz Band set the tone for the gala afternoon commemoration.

Dr. Couch’s role as a public educator spans four decades, including her tenure in Las Cruces Public Schools and thirteen years as Superintendent of Kent County Public Schools.

Hired in 2013 during a challenging economic environment, Dr. Couch helped shape Kent County Public Schools’ new focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs and prioritized training elementary teachers in the Orton-Gillingham method of English language instruction. Installing computers and smartboards into classrooms expanded teachers’ and students’ access to the broader world of educational resources.

She is also credited with making KCPS one of the first school systems in Maryland to adopt universal all-day prekindergarten.

During her tenure, a comprehensive six-year Facilities Strategic Plan was initiated to revitalize educational facilities that had remained untouched for over 25 years and preliminary state requirements for the construction of a new middle school were fulfilled.

Her leadership was awarded Superintendent of the Year by both Maryland and her former role as an educator in New Mexico.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity to not only serve you, but for the memories that we’ve created together. And for the chance to be a part of this extraordinary school system, and community. And I would just say, please keep on believing in the power of public education. I know public education is under attack right now. But public education helps the students who cannot advocate for themselves. They need all of us. I, as superintendent and school board members, have a responsibility to advocate for not only our staff but for our students because we know that they have the bright futures that we’re building. We do this because our students cannot advocate for themselves. So, they need us. So together, thank you, we’ve made a real difference. And I will always be grateful to all of you,” she said.

Proceeds from Dr. Couch’s career and retirement celebration will go to the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund, which helps cover the costs for school field trips and provides mini-grants for teachers.

The Spy attended the celebration for Dr. Couch to capture a few highlights.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.