Centreville Gets Update on YMCA’s New Outdoor Pool Plans

While the purpose of the YMCA of the Chesapeake’s CEO Robbie Gill’s presentation to the Queen Anne’s County Council last night was to provide the exciting news that plans are moving forward with the installation of an outdoor pool for the new Centreville Y, perhaps the more remarkable news is that the new facility has grown from 2,400 to over 6,400 members after only being open since October of last year.

It would be hard to come up with a more dramatic sign that the YMCA has proved once again on the Mid-Shore the old adage that if one builds something special, people will indeed come. Now boasting a membership that is roughly 20% more than the total population of the town itself, the Y’s leadership is increasingly confident that the campus will draw an expected 10,000 members within its first ten years of operation.

But returning to the agenda item at hand, Gill noted that the final phase, the outdoor pool, should have a ground braking by September and be open for outdoor swimmers by Memorial Day of next year. The project costs $1.8 million, with $800,000 already raised.

This video (curiosity of QAC-TV) is approximately three minutes in length.