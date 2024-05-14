Something of the Marvelous Challenge features tour of Wye House

Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s Something of the Marvelous spring fundraiser for 2024 is a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge with every dollar being matched up to $50,000.

These funds support Pickering Creek’s science and nature education programs in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, and Wicomico counties for students from at least one grade level in each school system, ensuring that every student in the grade level, regardless of background, has great outdoor learning experiences with Pickering’s talented staff of educators and scientists.

In addition to supporting school programming, these matching gifts help connect adults and families with the habitats and wildlife that also call the midshore home, and support summer EcoCamp scholarships. Finally, generous gifts provided by the community to this matching challenge ensure that Pickering is open to the public for free every day to enjoy the center’s beautiful trails!

Two marvelous donors have stepped forward to collectively offer this year’s dollar-for-dollar match. Both are long-term supporters of the Center’s work to connect people to nature. Each supporter who contributes over $100 before June 6 will be eligible to explore several historic buildings at Richard and Beverly Tilghman’s Wye House as well as the magnificent grounds.

Wye House is one of Maryland’s most historic homes. It is located along the Wye River on land acquired by Edward Lloyd in 1659. The current house was constructed between 1784 and 1790 by Edward Lloyd IV and is currently occupied by the 12th generation of the Lloyd family to live on the property. The house is in the Palladian style and is often referred to as the finest example of late 18th-century Palladian architecture in the United States. Many of the original furnishings and other objects remain in the house. The Orangery, a garden structure, predates the house and is the most complete surviving structure of its kind in the United States. The property contains numerous early 19th-century outbuildings. The Lloyd family cemetery’s earliest grave is dated 1684.

The evening begins with a leisurely drive down a long, beautiful tree-lined drive. Upon arrival, guests tour four first-floor rooms where guests of the house are traditionally greeted and received. The rooms feature significant original woodwork and other detail features as well as artwork that have remained with the house over the course of several generations. Two generations of the family will be on hand to share the history of the house as well as how it got to its present state of perfection.

After the house tour, guests will stroll through the home’s tree-lined garden alleyway having a chance to experience live birds with ornithology expert Michael Callahan and view the family cemetery. At the end of the alleyway sits the exquisite Orangery used to maintain citrus fruit trees throughout the winter. Outside the Orangery guests may enjoy a glass of wine or sparkling water and accompanying nibbles. Your self-guided outdoor tour then affords views of Lloyd Creek and the impressive living shoreline that is part of the Wye House estate. The final treat of the tour is a visit inside the Captain’s House. The Captain’s House is the oldest structure on the property, with a magnificent hearth highlighting the building’s previous use as a kitchen for the estate.

Timed entrances scheduled from 3:30-6 on June 8th will include complimentary beverages, time to explore, and a special thank you gift.

Unlike Pickering Creek’s pre-Covid era Tour Toast and Taste, Something of the Marvelous has no tent, no auction, and no dinners for sale. It is all outdoors- just soaking in the marvelous blooms and scenery of the amazing Wye House!

For over 30 years, Pickering Creek Audubon Center has provided environmental education opportunities to students of the Eastern Shore, moving them from awareness of their watershed to conservation action in their communities. Since establishing a well-reputed elementary education program in partnership with Talbot County Public Schools 25 years ago, Pickering has added meaningful watershed experiences for middle and high school students to our continuum of education along with community outreach education about our region’s unique ecosystems. Pickering Creek reaches the people of the Eastern Shore throughout their academic careers and outdoor learning experiences that encourage them to continue interacting with the outdoors frequently.

School groups, families, wildlife enthusiasts, and photographers from far and wide visit Pickering Creek Audubon Center throughout the year to participate in hands-on outdoor learning, and volunteer experiences and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore.

This year’s Tour, Toast & Taste is generously sponsored by Richard and Beverly Tilghman, Bill and Mary Griffin, Ron Ketter and Janet Mackey, Steve and Julie Burleson, Linda and Pete Yungbluth, Robert Roach and Nancy Reid, Anne and Ron Walker, Donald and Margaret Engvall, Catherine Liebl, Bruce Wiltsie and Bill Davenport, the Dock Street Foundation, Richard and Ellen Bodorff, James Olds and Robin Buckley, Rodger and Priscilla Waldman, Kimberly and Glenn Baker, Matthew Miller, and Beth Wehrle.

For more information, please visit www.pickeringcreek.org