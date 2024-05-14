Revisiting the 6th of January with Filmmakers Andrea and Sean Fine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In many ways, filmmakers Andrea and Sean Fine didn’t have much choice in doing a documentary about January 6th, the now tragically familiar historical moment when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the nation’s capitol to change the results of the 2020 presidential election. And the reason was simple enough: they and their film crew were there on the grounds of the capitol that fateful day attempting to film another project when the mob appeared.

For the Fines, it was an easy decision to switch gears, and almost instantly, production started on what was to be titled The 6th. Andrea and Sean also quickly changed the storyline spotlight on six individuals who experienced the riot firsthand.

Almost 3 years after the event, The 6th is now available this month to the public for viewing, which seemed to be the perfect time to do a Spy long-form video interview with the filmmakers, who have strong family ties to Easton and the Chesapeake Film Festival, about this remarkable day in the American life for those six witnesses.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length. For more information about the 6th and where it can be viewed, please go here.