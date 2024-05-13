Washington College Receives $15 Million for New School Focusing on Interdisciplinary Approach to Global Business

Washington College announced today the largest individual donation in the College’s 242-year history: a $15 million gift from Elizabeth (Beth) Warehime which will enable the launch of The Warehime School of Global Business, Economics, and Social Impact — a new school aimed at fostering a unique interdisciplinary approach to business education. With the goal of transforming business education by focusing on interdisciplinary partnerships, the liberal arts, the global nature of business, and social impact, the school will foster and utilize collaborations between Washington College’s business management, economics, world languages and cultures, and international studies programs.

“This generous gift from Beth Warehime showcases the lasting impact Washington College has on its graduates. We are so thrilled to have the continued support, investment, and valued insights that Beth continues to bestow upon us,” said President Michael (Mike) Sosulski. “This new school will serve our students well as they embark on a true liberal arts education that encourages a global approach to business. I’m hopeful and excited for the great work that will certainly come from the Warehime School of Global Business, Economics, and Social Impact.”

Planning for the new school will move forward within the coming year. The idea for the school, which will focus on ethics and social responsibility, critical thinking, and real-world applications, has been in the works for some time now, however.

“The support of Beth Warehime and her family has transformed our vision for business education at Washington College,” said Caddie Putnam Rankin, business management department chair. “Her continued support allows us to envision a future where we will activate the liberal arts to transform business education through interdisciplinary partnerships and global contexts. Together we seek to inspire students to create lasting social impacts in our world.”

“I am so excited to bring this idea to life for the college; after hearing the thoughts and plans from Caddie and Micheal, I knew this absolutely had to happen,” said Warehime of her generous gift. “This business school will give Washington College a ‘big school’ offering while maintaining the interdisciplinary theme and experience that comes with a small liberal arts institution. My own experience at Washington College was incredibly interdisciplinary, and I can’t wait for others to have an even better experience within the Warehime School.”

As a 2013 graduate of Washington College, Warehime has a long history of support and innovation with her alma mater. In 2019, Warehime directed a $1 million grant to Washington College from the JHC Foundation, a Warehime family foundation. The gift established the Warehime Fund for Student Excellence in Business, which provides the department $50,000 a year to support student research, entrepreneurship, professional networking, and other initiatives. That support includes funding student participation in professional conferences and other experiential learning activities; start-up funds for student entrepreneurial projects; and a Warehime Fellows program. Warehime became a member of the Washington College Board of Visitors and Governors in 2020.

To learn more about the business management program and other degrees available through Washington College visit washcoll.edu.