New Recovery Coffee Blend Supports People Affected By Substance Use On The Mid-Shore

A new recovery blend coffee that supports people affected by substance use launched this week from Night Kitchen Coffee in partnership with Grace Street in Easton.

Sales of the coffee, which will be available as whole bean and cold brew, support Grace Street, which is the area’s first recovery community organization (RCO). Grace Street is dedicated to saving lives and fostering healing for anyone affected by substance use disorder via an assortment of non-clinical, community-centered, and peer-led supports, including peer recovery support; harm reduction resources; street outreach; workforce training and development; youth programming; overdose prevention activities and resources; and support groups.

Night Kitchen Coffee Roasters owner John Rutkowski carefully selected beans for the recovery blend, from Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, and Brazil. The coffee has tasting notes of praline, jasmine, and a delicate fruit sweetness.

The blend lends itself to whole beans for retail and cold brew, both of which will be available for purchase at Grace Street, 8262 Ocean Gateway in Easton; Craft Bakery at 12 S. 3rd St. in Denton; and online at nightkitchencoffee.com/coffee. Local businesses interested in supporting Grace Street by carrying the blend should contact Rutkowski at [email protected] .

“Night Kitchen is excited to partner with Grace Street,” said Rutkowski. “This partnership gives us a chance to help with a cause that is very important to us and our community. By supporting Grace Street and those that struggle with addiction, we are able to nurture hope and foster recovery where it is needed most.”

Recovery Community Organizations are a nationally recognized model that helps bridge the gap between professional treatment and successful life in long-term recovery through enhanced support and services.

Grace Street opened on Aug. 1, 2023, and has since directly connected 110 people to detox/treatment; distributed 270 doses of Narcan and 400+ drug test strips; had more than 600 people visit the center and facilitated job training for 24 people, including Certified Peer Recovery Specialists.

Grace Street serves people across the Mid-Shore. Referrals are not necessary, and services are free. The center is open weekdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm., and Saturdays, 2 – 7 p.m. Daytime hours vary. Anyone interested in volunteering or partnering can contact Kate Dulin, program director, at 410-690-7353 or visit GraceStreetRecovery.org. Supporters may donate directly online at GraceStreetRecovery.org.

Chesapeake Charities, a community foundation based in Stevensville, received a one-year grant from Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response to establish the Grace Street RCO.

This project is supported by the Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response. The views presented here are those of the grantee organization and not necessarily those of the MOOR, its Executive Director, or its staff.