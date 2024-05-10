Wine of the Week: Le Calle Poggio D’Oro Montecucco Sangiovese DOCG

Last weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we tasted an outstanding Rosato made in Toscana from 100% Sangiovese grapes; this weekend we will return to Toscana to taste a fully vinified 100% Sangiovese, the Le Calle Poggio D’Oro Montecucco Sangiovese DOCG ($26.95), from the Le Calle winery in the high Maremma area of Tuscany.

Located in the Montecucco DOC, only a few kilometers from Montalcino, this is Sangiovese country at its highest expression. From the terrace of Le Calle, you can see both the Mediterranean Sea to the west and Monte Amiata to the east. This unique location at 300 meters above sea level enjoys ideal diurnal temperature changes that impart elegance and freshness to the wines.

The origin of the name “Sangiovese” is not known, but to me, the most interesting explanation is that during a banquet in Romagna to honor Pope Leo XII, His Holiness asked one of the monks serving the wine to tell him the wine’s name. The quick-thinking friar responded, “Sanguis Jovis” (Jupiter’s blood) that combined the red color of the wine with “Monte Giove” (Mount Jupiter) where the monastery was located.

“Le Calle” derives from the name of one of the plots cultivated by the estate, set into the rolling verdant hills of Toscana. The winemaker, Riccardo Catocci, and his wife Sabrina have always gravitated toward nature and life on their farm which has been organic for over thirty years. In addition to their seven hectares of vineyards, they also cultivate an equal number of olive groves and 80 hectares of fields for the cultivation of grains and legumes. Their livestock includes native Maremma cows, donkeys, and sheep. The winery has been organic for more than fifteen years, using only native yeasts, fermentation is in steel for the white grapes and cement for the red grapes.

It has been several years since Montecucco has been in Piazza’s collection and after tasting this wine recently with one of our reps, we are very pleased to welcome it back. We loved this Montecucco’s distinctive aroma of black cherry, plum, spice, and vanilla, fruity taste with a bit of earthiness, and nice acidity with a dry, long finish. Pair with traditional Tuscan specialties such as my fave, pasta carbonara, bistecca Fiorentina, risotto, grilled veggies, or Piazza’s mature cheeses.

This weekend we celebrate mothers- Happy Mother’s Day to those of you with two-legged children and to those of you who have four-legged children like me. Instead of candy or flowers, treat your loved one to a grilled steak with a bottle of Montecucco instead.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Montecucco. Who knows, you might even exclaim “By Jove” after tasting it!

Cin Cin,

Jenn