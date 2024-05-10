MENU

May 10, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities Archives

Chestertown Flashback: Spring Street

Do you recognize this intersection? This photograph is undated but was taken after 1914. The location will be familiar to anyone who has been in Chestertown, but the view in that spot is quite different today. Let us know if you can identify it! Image courtesy of Erik Gulbrandson.

The Bordley History Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can browse the shop, view the exhibitions, and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.

Letters to Editor

  This is looking from Maple Avenue, looking right up Washington Avenue and left on Spring Street. In the background is a house on N. Mill Street. The house to the left is the Eliason House.

    Reply

  Your photo is taken looking North at the corner of Maple Ave. and Washington Ave. at junction with Spring Street.

    Reply

  I can see the Eliason house where Meg Gulbrandsen grew up and where she now resides. Juncture of Spring and Maple avenues and spring street. Gail Tully Owen

    Reply

