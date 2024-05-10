Chestertown Flashback: Spring Street

Do you recognize this intersection? This photograph is undated but was taken after 1914. The location will be familiar to anyone who has been in Chestertown, but the view in that spot is quite different today. Let us know if you can identify it! Image courtesy of Erik Gulbrandson.

