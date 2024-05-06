Getting it Write: A Chat with Live Playwrights Society’s Mark Sullivan and Steve Arnold

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the first Monday of each month, budding and seasoned writers meet at the Garfield Theatre Center for the Arts to hone their writing skills in the “workshop” atmosphere of Live Playwrights Society (LPS).

Founded by Garfield Executive Director Steve Arnold and President of the Garfield Board Mark Sullivan in 2009, LPS has become a significant creative engine in the heart of the theatre arts and broader arts movement in Kent County. LPS is for “For Play Writers, Readers, Observers & Critics aims to foster a community of playwrights, actors, and critics.”

Born out of the success of Garfield Theatre’s Short Attention Span Theatre in 2005, Sullivan and Arnold wanted to attract regional writers by providing a place to discuss, read, and critique their works in a friendly atmosphere. Historically, LPS has become an opportunity for writers to have their work produced for the annual Short Attention Span celebration. Sullivan notes that more than a few playwrights have gone on to have their plays produced nationally.

But even if a play doesn’t end up in SAS, the gathering has proved to be a draw for people who love theatre and writing and find the meetings socially satisfying.

Arnold and Sullivan invite anyone interested in playwriting to attend one of their Monday sessions.

The Spy recently interviewed Mark Sullivan and Steve Arnold at the Garfield Center for the Arts.

LPS meetings are held on the First Monday of each month at 7 PM at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre in Chestertown, Maryland. For more information and to apply, send an email here.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.