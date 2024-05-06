Engaging Street Mural to Enhance Safety Measures on Love Point Road in Stevensville

A vibrant and engaging street mural is set to grace Love Point Road in Stevensville, serving not only as a captivating artistic expression but also as a tool to enhance traffic safety in downtown Stevensville. Spanning approximately 125 feet from the stop sign on Love Point Road (in front of Peace of Cake) towards Route 18, this mural promises to infuse color into the community while addressing traffic concerns.

Scheduled to commence on Monday, May 6, and continue until May 17, 2024, this initiative will entail a partial road closure with no-thru traffic along the eastbound lane of Love Point Road, from Route 18 to East Main Street. The closure will be effective Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The completed work each day will be dry and ready for traffic by 4:00 PM, pending favorable weather conditions. Work will not be done on days when it is raining.

Businesses on this stretch of road will be open for businesses and the businesses and residences will be accessible by the westbound lane of Love Point Road.

The project is strategically planned for completion just in time for the Annual Kent Island Days, slated for Saturday, May 18, 2024. Its realization is made possible through the support of a Safety Grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, highlighting a collaborative effort to enhance community well-being.

“We recognize the importance of this project in not only enriching our streetscape but also in prioritizing safety measures for our residents and visitors,” said Heather Tinelli, Director of Economic and Tourism Development “We extend our sincere appreciation for the community’s patience and understanding throughout this endeavor.”

For further information or concerns regarding the project, please contact Heather Tinelli, Director of Queen Anne’s County Economic and Tourism Development, at (410) 604-2100 or [email protected].