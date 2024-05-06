On Friday, May 24, 2024, beginning at 12:00 noon the Talbot Historical Society, members of the Talbot County Council, and the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Talbot Resolves.

The Talbot Resolves was a proclamation made in front of the Talbot Courthouse 250 years ago on May 24, 1774 by a number of gentlemen declaring they would act “as friends to liberty, and to the general interests of mankind” in support of their brethren in Boston, Massachusetts as Great Britain was preparing to shut down the Port of Boston, in response to the Boston Tea Party that had occurred the year before on December 16, 1773.

During the 250th commemoration celebration of the Talbot Resolves, the following events are planned:

A representative of the Talbot Historical Society will welcome all those gathered on the courthouse lawn and distribute copies of the Talbot Resolves .

Mr. Richard Culotta, dressed as the Town Crier, will call all those in the vicinity of Talbot Courthouse to assemble on the front lawn as he reads a copy of the Talbot Resolves .

Mr. Pete Lesher, a member of the Talbot County Council, and direct descendant of Colonel Tench Tilghman, George Washington’s Aide-de-Camp, will provide an overview of this important historical event.

Wes Hagood, a member of the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR, will talk about the actions taken by Matthew Tilghman, who was Colonel Tench Tilghman’s uncle, immediately after the Talbot Resolves were proclaimed.

Light Refreshments will be served by a member of the Talbot Historical Society, dressed in colonial garb, at the end of the commemoration celebration.

All are welcome to attend this 250th commemoration event and learn more about the importance of the Talbot Resolves.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR), founded in 1889, is a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American History, and promoting education to our future generations.

To learn more about the Maryland Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, please go to the society’s website at https://www.mdssar.org/

To learn more about the Col. Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR, please go to the chapter’s Facebook Group page: https://www.facebook.com/ColTenchTilghman